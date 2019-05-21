Win a commission to design the cover of Computer Arts

Calling all recent design or illustration graduates who want to win a £800 commission to create a Computer Arts magazine cover!

For six years now the CA cover comp has inspired generations of brilliant creatives to create original designs to a brief, and get their work in front of thousands of other creatives around the world. And this year, it's easier than ever to enter!

In partnership with our friends at D&AD New Blood, this year’s competition is offering a £800 prize for the winner, and with the addition of a special decorative print finish from our friends at Celloglas, this will be a unique addition to the winner’s portfolio.

Cover comp brief

To enter you must be a current student or recent graduate (within three years), which includes mature students. You can be based anywhere in the world.

The winning cover image will be shown on our annual New Talent issue (on sale 19 July). Inside we will be looking at the very best of this year’s UK creative graduates. As such, we’d like a cover that speaks to the spirit of new talent – but you can visualise that anyway you want. Be abstract, funny, literal – just make sure the foundation idea is strong and gets communicated immediately. Have a look at the previous winners to get inspired.

The special print treatment from Celloglas will depend on what works best with the winning entry. Maybe it'll be six metallic colours, or scratch and sniff paper? Maybe, like last year's winning entry, we'll go for fluted foil and Pantone acid green? Or we might decide that glow in the dark works best. Take a look at what treatments Celloglas offers, and by all means tell us if you have a favourite.

Your first step should be to download the cover template so you work to the exact cover dimensions. Once you’re happy with your idea and your design, and you've worked it to a final stage, you’re ready to enter!

How to enter

Although we expect finished artwork entered, this competition is a little different to others – as this is a cover design, and there are additional coverlines to be added to the cover, the winner will need to work with CA’s art editor to make sure their image works perfectly with other cover furniture.

We need some information about you, including a link to your portfolio, and a short paragraph giving it a bit of context to your entry – maximum 100 words, including when you graduated/if you're still studying.

Send all that and your design to hello@computerarts.co.uk with the subject line: CA Cover Comp.

Entries will be judged by the CA team based on creativity of concept and suitability for use as a magazine cover – and the winner will receive a paid commission of £800 to develop it into a final cover with direction from CA's art editor. This may take a day or a week, but is an integral part of the commission – so only enter if you're available to work on the cover from 20 June to 4 July.

Deadline for entries: Midnight (BST) Thursday 20 June 2019.

We will also showcase a selection of the best entries on Creative Bloq, including a paragraph about the artist and a portfolio link. Good luck!

Hi-res artwork (or any amends) will only be requested from the chosen designer once the commission is set up. All IP remains with the creators.

