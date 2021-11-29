Surface Pro 8 Cyber Monday deals won't get better than this

We weren't expecting any deals on Microsoft's brand new hybrid tablet this Cyber Monday. After all, the Surface Pro 8 only came out last month. But we've found an unmissable deal where you can get the Surface Pro 8 for $899, down from $1,099, saving you $200 at Walmart.

If you don't need the latest hybrid tablet and are in the market for something slightly smaller, there's also a good Surface Pro 7+ deal. This model was released in September of this year and is a smaller 12.3-inches, but also comes with the Type Cover keyboard (usually more than $100 on its own). The Surface Pro 7+ is currently down from $929.99 to $699.99, saving you $230.

If you're looking for Surface Pro deals in the UK, there's also plenty to get excited about. If you scroll down you'll see the best deals for US and UK-based shoppers across a number of Surface Pro models. For more deals, check out our Cyber Monday 2021 page, and if you are one of the many people looking for a deal on the new Apple Watch Series 7, we've got a live blog for that.

The best Cyber Monday Surface Pro 8 deals: US

Surface Pro 8: $1,099.99 Surface Pro 8: $1,099.99 $899 at Walmart

Save $200: This is the best deal we've seen on Microsoft's brand new hybrid tablet. We're surprised to see any money come off the price and doubt this deal will be bettered any time soon. It comes with 11th Gen, i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.



Surface Pro 8 bundle: $1,580.54 Surface Pro 8 bundle: $1,580.54 $1,284.99 at Walmart

Save $295: If you want more than just the tablet, this bundle comes with the Surface Pro 8 alongside a Mytrix Digital Pen and USB-C 11-in-1 Hub, plus Microsoft 365. The tablet has an i5 core, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, and is perfect for work or digital creation.



The best Cyber Monday Surface Pro 8 deals: UK

Surface Pro 8: £999.00 Surface Pro 8: £999.00 £899.10 at Amazon Save £99.90: UK shoppers can save 10% on Microsoft's new hybrid tablet. The 13 Inch tablet comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 11 Home.

Surface Pro 8 bundle: £1,258.99 Surface Pro 8 bundle: £1,258.99 £1,159.09 at Amazon Save £99.90: This bundle contains the Surface Pro 8 tablet, a Signature Type cover and a Slim Pen 2 (worth £259.99 by themselves). Right now UK shoppers can get themselves almost £100 off the bundle.

The best Cyber Monday Surface Pro 7+ deal: US

Surface Pro 7+: $1,199 Surface Pro 7+: $1,199 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $230: The latest iteration of the Surface Pro 7 has a 12.3-inch touch-screen, Intel i3 core, and 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. You can currently save yourself $230 on the tablet at Best Buy.



The best Cyber Monday Surface Pro 7+ deal: UK

Surface Pro 7+: £969 Surface Pro 7+: £969 £799 at Currys Save £170: There's also big savings to be had on the Surface Pro 7+ in the UK. Currys has £170 off the tablet with Windows 11, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM and128 GB SSD.

The best Cyber Monday Surface Pro 7 deal: US

Surface Pro 7: $1,279 Surface Pro 7: $1,279 $899 at Walmart

Save $380: If you don't need the latest version of the Surface Pro, this 7 model is a steal. For just $899 you get the 12.3-inch tablet with i7 core, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD, Windows 10 (though you can upgrade to 11 for free).



The best Cyber Monday Surface Pro 7 deal: UK

Surface Pro 7: £899 Surface Pro 7: £899 £699 at Currys Save £200: Currys also has £200 off the slightly older Surface Pro 7. UK shoppers can get the tablet and a free upgrade to Windows 11 for just £699.

If the above deals aren't quite right for you, then you can check out the best Surface Pro deals, wherever you are, below:

