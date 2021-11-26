This Dell XPS 17 Black Friday deal is as big as the laptop is powerful

This deal won't be for everyone, but if you're looking for a massive saving on a massive laptop – that's as powerful as it is big – it's the deal for you. Dell is currently offering a $550 price drop on it's brand new 17-inch XPS laptop: down from $2,449.99 to $1,899.99.

We'll be frank – we love the Dell XPS range. They've topped our list of the most powerful laptops as they perfectly suit digital creatives who need to know their laptop can handle the toughest of jobs, whether that's video editing or design work.

This 17-inch model came out in May this year, but we're still impressed that Dell have taken such a huge chunk off the asking price so soon. This XPS 17 comes with a 10th Gen, i7 core, Windows 11, NVIDIA GeForce RTX video card, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. The display is a lovely 17-inch FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) 500-nit display.

Balking at the price? We've also got the best prices on the XPS 15 and XPS 13 below. Also check the best Black Friday laptop deals. And stay aware of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals roundup.

Dell XPS 17 (2021): $2,249.99 Dell XPS 17 (2021): $2,249.99 $1,899 at Dell

Save $550: This is the biggest saving on the 10th Gen i7 17-inch model (with NVIDIA GeForce video card) of the Dell XPS 17 we've seen this Black Friday. Need more RAM? Get the 32GB for more, but still save $550.



Dell XPS 17 (2021): $1,599.99 Dell XPS 17 (2021): $1,599.99 $1,449 at Dell

Save $150: If you don't want, or need, the above super specs, this 11th Gen i5 core also runs Windows 11, and comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and an Intel UHD graphics card. Less powerful, but a great bargain.



Not in the US? These are the best Dell XPS 15 deals in your area:

Read more: