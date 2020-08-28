Finesse your skills in Adobe After Effects for only $29.99

As creatives, learning new techniques is often the necessity. If you're looking to master the latest updates in After Effects, this course may be for you. With The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle, you'll get everything you need to finesse your skills in the industry-leading platform and take your career to the next level. Best yet, it's now price-dropped to only $29.99.

Whether your path is in graphic design, video editing (see our top choices of video editing apps here), or digital animation, this complete bundle will help you hone in on your craft. With 250+ lessons, you'll learn visual effect techniques to add to photographs, movies, videos, screen editing, and more. Dive deep into five courses taught by seasoned industry professionals and learn at your own pace, no matter your level of expertise. Laptop not quite up to the job? Here are the best laptops for video editing around right now.

Master Adobe After Effects

Rated on average 4.5/5 stars by currently enrolled students, this bundle will aid in helping you get the most out of After Effects. You'll start with the fundamentals and work your way into more advanced techniques for enhancing photographs with special effects, creating professional motion graphics, understanding green screen editing, producing stunning gradient liquid title animations, and so much more. You'll cover tips and tricks for the software that spans from simple visual effects to advanced video fx and animation processes. You'll even be presented with techniques on integrating After Effects with other Adobe programs you may already use, such as Adobe Photoshop.

With access to all the content available 24/7 and industry examples provided in each course, you'll be able to revisit each lesson whenever you need a refresh on a topic or inspiration while tackling a new project. Real-world exercises are offered throughout the sessions, helping to put your skills to the test, practice each technique presented, and showcase your new knowledge by doing. With lifetime access and updates included when new tools or techniques arise, you'll be sure to get access to the latest and greatest software tips. You'll also be presented with a certificate of completion upon finishing the courses, allowing for a résumé booster that will elevate your portfolio and bring you experience.

While lifetime access to The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle is valued at almost $1,000, you can learn the ins and outs of the leading design software today at 96 per cent off – that's only $29.99! Elevate your creative expertise or launch a new career in the digital arts and finish the year off with a bang.

Prices subject to change. Software is not included.

