This floating Lego sculpture will blow your mind (honestly)

In these strange times, we all need a distraction from the daily onslaught of the news every now and again – and for us today, that has arrived in the form of a simple yet confusing, yet mesmerising video of some Lego.

Reddit user Killpill01 shared a post (below) simply titled 'This Lego design I saw online' along with a fifteen second video of what can only be described as utter sorcery. One moment the abstract lego sculpture is lying in a heap on the floor, the next it lifted into a floating position with the help of some tiny plastic chains (and, apparently, an absence of gravity). We've been staring it for hours trying to work out how it works – and we're big Lego fans (check out our list of the best Lego city sets).

Okay, it isn't sorcery. It's called 'tensegrity', which dictionary.com describes as: "the property of skeleton structures that employ continuous tension members and discontinuous compression members in such a way that each member operates with the maximum efficiency and economy". We knew that.

It turns out the video comes from a longer tutorial (below) by JK Brickworks, whose Lego inventions (including this one) are all self-designed. The tensegrity sculpture tutorial has received over a million views in just over a week, and by and large, the comments match our own feelings. The top-rated comment pretty much sums it up: "I hate this damned thing every time I see it because I simultaneously know how it works, but still don't know how it works."

It seems we have something a Lego celebrity on our hands. "JK Brickworks is legit the most amazing lego builder I've ever seen. He is a master," says one Reddit user. As if the mind-bending tutorial video wasn't enough, JK Brickworks also offer a parts guide for anyone who wants to have a go at making their own.

