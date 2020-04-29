Transform your creative writing career

If you love writing and you have ideas for books but don't know how to get started writing and publishing them, this course is for you. Creative writing is a powerful skill that can become a successful career if you know how to make it happen.

The Digital Creative Fiction Writing Certification Bundle brings you everything you need to finesse your writing and become a budding author. Read on to learn how.

For literary inspiration of a different kind, see our roundup of the best graphic design books and free ebooks.

Learn the secrets of fiction writing

With over 120 hours of content, this complete digital writing bundle will teach you more than a thing or two about the secrets of fiction writing. Courses in writing a children's book, a romantic novel, gritty teenage stories, and more are jam-packed with comprehensive yet easy-to-follow online courses that teach you the tricks of the trade on how to write chart-topping fiction. Get the inspiration you need you to bring your writing forward with best practices for refining your ideas and turning them into published successes.

The courses include hands-on writing techniques in crafting can't-put-it-down plots and advanced character building. You'll gain an in-depth understanding of today's fiction-writing market, practical methods for overcoming writer's block, and so much more. You'll deep dive into the world of writing for children, young adult storylines, and romance writing, with an extension course on the ins and outs of each genre. You'll even be advised on how to self-promote your book and become an expert in the steps of publication, bringing valuable guidance to your publishing your book when then time is right.

Easy-to-follow lectures and 24/7 access to the content will allow you to come back and visit top-notch advice from the pros whenever you need it. Updates to the courses themselves are also covered, automatically providing you with the latest tips for a successful creative career. These comprehensive courses are even equipped with a certification of completion, allowing for a great résumé booster for your next endeavor.

The Digital Creative Fiction Writing Certification Bundle is usually priced at more than $1,000, but, for a limited time, you can start writing like a pro for only $29.99, that's 97 per cent off. Transform your creative writing and launch an inspiring career in 2020.

Read more: