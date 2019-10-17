This adorable ghost illustration is breaking Twitter

Twitter is a popular place for artists and designers share new projects, and digital art guru Gal Shir is no exception. The talented creative currently has over 70,000 followers, and when you scroll through his inspirational Twitter feed, it's not hard to see why. It's back-to-back with the most beautiful digital illustrations, but its his most recent post that has got thousands of people talking.

With Halloween just around the corner, Shir has embraced a spooky theme in his most recent videos, the latest being this adorable ghost illustration. The one-minute video where Shir pens this little guy, on what looks very much like a new iPad in top digital art software Procreate, is absolutely mesmerising.

Shir starts with a simple line drawing before going on to pencil in shadows and highlights in such a way that the spooky little fellow immediately begins to pop out from the screen – and frustratingly makes the entire process completely effortless. As a final, lovely touch, Shir added a little animation to end the video with his new pal floating out of the screen in true ghost-like style.

We recently posted about the best Halloween Doodles, a list this artwork would top if it were ever to land in the laps of Google bosses.

Shir's videos are no strangers to countless likes, but there's something about little ghosty here that has really captured people's imaginations. At time of writing, the tweet has been shared over 30,000 times, has racked up over 78,000 likes and that shows no signs of slowing. The post also now has hundred of comments, the majority of which are commending Shir's talents, with others very appreciative but also clearly frustrated with how the artist manages to make such beautiful artwork look so easy.

It never ceases to amaze me how you can use such simplicity in shapes, but create the most breathtaking images with plenty of color and texture to immerse an artist in such a creative environment. Truly enjoyable ☺️💕October 16, 2019

you’re telling me it’s THIS EASYOctober 17, 2019

While another Twitter user noticed something about Shir's workflow other digital artists might find useful:

Is that glove you're wearing so you can rest your hand on it without triggering the touch screen? That's a handy trick!October 17, 2019

If ghosts and Halloween aren't your thing, never fear, Shir's Twitter feed has hundreds of different illustrations to suit all tastes. So if you're on the hunt for some inspiration, learning how to draw or simply want to enjoy a master at his craft, this is one digital artist to follow on Twitter.

