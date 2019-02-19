Hone your personal brand with this online course

We've all heard the phrase 'personal brand', but what exactly does it mean? If you're working as a creative professional, it's imperative to have a good grasp on personal branding skills so that you can use them to your advantage. Personal Branding For Creative Professional With Dorie Clark aims to coach you through this interesting field. Though this course typically retails for $49, it's currently available for 69% off at just $14.99.

If you're a creative professional building your own small business, your personal brand could make or break your livelihood. Let Dorie Clark – former presidential campaign spokeswoman and author of Reinventing You: Define Your Brand, Imagine Your Future – guide you through the steps to building an online and offline brand, presence and portfolio. Her course will have you positioning yourself in the right way to reach your career goals.

These 20 videos lessons will teach you how to make the perfect first impression both online and in person, and how to make the most out of interviews and webinars. You'll also learn how to craft and convey the message you want to give others about your line of work, the right strategies for connecting with the right people and how to use your connections to grow your brand.

Get lifetime access to Personal Branding For Creative Professionals With Dorie Clark for just $14.99 here.

