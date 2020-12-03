This compelling Twitter thread is sure to inspire you

A UK-based illustration agency recently asked illustrators and designers to share their favourite work of 2020, with results that prove this year has been far from a total washout. Talented creatives everywhere answered the call to arms with examples of stunning work for a vast range of projects, and the diverse thread is a real joy to explore. 

Handsome Frank received responses covering everything from branding and book illustration to portraits and street art from artists who have been keeping the creative spark alive this year. We've included a small number of responses in this post, which is chock full of praise and a real sense of community. This thread is bound to put a smile on your face, and if you're also feeling inspired to start creating, check out our brilliant how to draw tutorials.

We love this series by Ben the Illustrator, which was entirely inspired by lockdown. How refreshing to encounter such a positive take on the situation.

The detail in the below illustration for WholeFoods is incredible, it reminds us of a Where's Wally picture.

The colour in this illustration is spectacular...

It's a treat to hear stories of meaningful commissions during lockdown, such as the example below.

Here's a refreshing and futuristic take on mural art...

And a stunning example of portraiture.

Who knew beer cans could be so pretty?

And finally, check out this album art.

These examples are just a handful of the work on display in this thread. You can explore more here, and be sure to share your own, too.

Which is your favourite? Let us know on Twitter @CreativeBloq, and if you want more social media inspiration, check out our pick of top illustrators to follow on Instagram.

