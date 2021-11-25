Save $20 on an iPad Air 4 in this actually-not-that-bad Black Friday deal

There aren't many iPad deals doing the rounds this Black Friday, so it's worth jumping on them when they appear. With that in mind, this iPad Air discount might not be the most earth-shattering discount ever, but it's not to be scoffed at.

B&H has cut 20% off the price of the iPad Air, bringing the 64GB model down from $599 to $579. And don't forget, this is the brand new iPad Air, which has adopted the iPad Pro's all-screen display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Looking for more deals? Check out the best iPad Black Friday deals.

iPad Air (4th generation), 64GB: $599 iPad Air (4th generation), 64GB: $599 $579 at B&H

Hardly the biggest deal we've ever seen, but iPad deals are few and far between. Save $20 on the 4th generation iPad Air, which features an edge-to-edge display, Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard support and so much more.

If you're looking for more brilliant deals this weekend, check out the best Apple Black Friday deals. And be sure to visit our main Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page for everything in one place.

Read more: