Rare Apple iPad Pro bundle deal just won Black Friday

With Black Friday in full swing, we're seeing lots of fantastic deals on the newer models of iPad just a few short months after release. Whilst the tablets themselves are seeing some good discounts, it's rare we see bundles that feature accessories. So imagine our delight when this bundle popped up at B&H Photo where the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2, 128GB) with the Magic Keyboard has $150 off, dropping the price to £1,298. (opens in new tab)

A saving of $150, this is a very rare and premium Apple Black Friday deal. The iPad Pro is an excellent bit of kit for any creative: I own one and pretty much exclusively use it for digital art. With the impressive 12.9-inch screen size and compatibility with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, it's a fantastic canvas for all kinds of creative work.

The liquid retina display features true tone, meaning your visuals will always be accurate and easy on the eye. The Magic Keyboard is a fantastic bit of kit, be you a student or creator: it doubles up as a protective case when not in use and has a floating design to easily adjust the viewing angle when in keyboard mode. Charging is easy too, simply plug it in using a USB-C cable and you're good to go.

(opens in new tab) 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB, 2022) + Apple Magic Keyboard: $1,448 £1,298 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $150: In this (very rarely seen) bundle, get the brand new iPad Pro with the high-end Apple Magic Keyboard whilst this Black Friday sale lasts.

(opens in new tab) 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB, 2022): $ 1,099 $1,044 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55: If you're in the market for the new iPad Pro alone, you can find it currently on sale at Amazon during their Black Friday event. There's even savings to be had on most of the varying storage sizes.

If you're wanting some further inspiration when it comes to great Apple savings, we have a regularly updated guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals during the whole event. If you're still unsure about the differences between the multitude of iPad models: don't panic! Instead read our guide to the varying iPad Generations to find the best fit for you.

Not US-based? Check out the best iPad Pro deals below wherever you're located...

