Apple’s iPhone 13 could finally get game-changing feature

The dust has hardly settled on the iPhone 12 range, which landed last month, but rumours about the Apple's next smartphone are already rife. And if the latest leaks are anything to go by, the iPhone 13 could see the company finally make the design change fans have been asking for.

According to one Chinese tech site, Apple has finally figured out a way to shrink the iPhone display's infamous notch, which houses the front facing camera. Many see the notch as a blight on the iPhone's supposedly all-screen design – and while the iPhone 12 might be one of our best camera phones, most users wouldn't say no to a smaller notch.

A recent render reveals what the iPhone 13 could look like with a smaller notch (Image credit: PhoneArena)

DigiTimes says Apple plans to reduce the size of the chip it uses for the iPhone 13's front-facing camera, which means it will be able to streamline the size of the notch itself. The notch hasn't changed size since it arrived on 2017's iPhone X, but it seems we could finally be moving closer to a genuinely edge-to-edge display.

For creatives using any of the best apps for graphic designers, the benefits of a smaller notch are obvious. Anything that turns the iPhone's display into an even larger digital canvas can only be a good thing – and with the iPhone 12 Pro already rocking an astounding camera, an edge-to-edge display could be great news for photographers and video editors on the go.

The iPhone 12 has won plaudits for its design – but the notch remains as large as ever (Image credit: Apple)

As with all Apple rumours, this one needs taking with a sizeable pinch of salt – but if recent leaks turn out to be true, next year's iPhone is sounding pretty exciting. From the inclusion of a 120hz display to revolutionary battery tech, it seems the iPhone 13 could leave the already brilliant iPhone 12 in the dust.

Time will tell what's in store when it comes to the iPhone 13 – and with the arrival of this year's iPhone 12 delayed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we can't even be sure exactly when it will arrive. In the meantime, check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below.

