Is this our most accurate look at the iPhone 14 yet?

With the iPhone 11, 12 and 13 all released in the last three years, who knows what's coming next? Okay, probably the iPhone 14. And it's probably going to look rather a lot like these new 3D renders.

Rumours about the upcoming iPhone have been swirling around since the last one was released, and by now we have a pretty solid idea of what to expect, from the nixing of the notch to an enormous camera cutout. And now, pretty much every rumour has been consolidated in some authentic-looking renders courtesy of Apple leaker Jon Prosser. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

(Image credit: Jon Prosser)

Prosser shared some seriously HD renders on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel (below), and they might just be our best look yet at this year's iPhone 14 Pro. The most obvious change here is the removal of the notch. This has long been rumoured to be facing the chop, with a pill+hole cutout said to be replacing the controversial design feature. But as we were beginning to suspect, this doesn't seem to translate to much more screen real estate. If anything, with the new cutout sitting slightly lower than the notch, it could be argued to eat into more precious pixels.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser)

Also notable is the enormous camera cutout. We worried that the supposedly sensational iPhone 14 camera could result in a cutout that takes up the entire back of the phone (okay, perhaps not that far), but it seems that while it's definitely bigger, it's not the behemoth some were expecting.

And from the green iPhone 13 to the Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro, Apple is known to release at least one exclusive colour with each iPhone generation. Rumour has it the iPhone 14 Pro will come in a fetching purple, and if it looks anything like Prosser's renders, I'm sold.

Still, these are of course fan-made renders – Apple might have some surprises in store for us come September. For every rumour we've heard in one place, check out our roundup of iPhone 14 news. And be sure to take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

Read more: