So we're already talking about the iPhone 16, huh?

If the inevitable onslaught of iPhone 14 rumours isn't enough for you, how about some iPhone 15 news? No? Alright, if you insist, it looks like we have some iPhone 16 gossip for you. Yes, you read that right.

The (presumably) 2024 phone has already got the rumour mill churning, with none other than regular Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo dropping deets in the tweets this week. And Kuo is to be believed, the iPhone 16 could be the one we've been waiting for. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of an all-screen iPhone (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

According to Kuo, the iPhone 16 could be the first truly "all-screen" iPhone. While Apple has claimed the iPhone to be all-screen since 2017, when the iPhone X was released, the controversial notch means this isn't really the case. The iPhone 14 is rumoured to be replacing this with a punch-hole design, but even that will be visible on the display.

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements. https://t.co/vWjeZYZUPKApril 20, 2022 See more

But the iPhone 16 could feature an under-display front camera alongside under-display Face ID. This could only be good news for creatives, saving precious pixel real estate for all the best photo apps. But at the same time, seeing as an all-screen iPhone has been rumoured for the last few years, it's a little disappointing to hear that we might have to wait another two years.

And what does this mean for the so-called iPhone Fold? If an all-screen iPhone is still years away, perhaps the even more revolutionary folding device is even further on the horizon – if it's coming at all.

The iPhone 14 is rumoured to feature a punch-hole camera (Image credit: Angelo Libero)

As with all Apple rumours, we'll have to wait and see whether this one becomes a reality. And while an all-screen iPhone probably won't arrive this September, it sounds like there's already plenty to look forward to, with the iPhone 14 rumoured to be getting some pretty awesome camera and battery upgrades. Want the best iPhone experience available right now? Check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

