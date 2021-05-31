These are the hottest logo design trends of 2021

Often the most ubiquitous and recognisable aspect of a company's branding, it's essential to get the logo right. But with design trends coming and going every year, creating the perfect logo is no mean feat. A new report has revealed the top trends of the last year – and you'll find plenty of them familiar.

After scrutinising over 35,000 designs in the last 12 months, LogoLounge has revealed 15 logo trends in its 18th annual report. From big brands to tiny indies, all logos great and small have had a look-in – and it's fascinating to see what design tropes are popular in 2021. (Inspired to create your own logo? Check out our best laptops for graphic design.)

(Image credit: LogoLounge)

From asterix-based logos to a resurgence of etched designs, LogoLounge has highlighted 15 trends that have gone wild in the last 12 months. One of the most familiar (and, as the report laments, hard to describe) is the ribbon-esque 'off-jog' (below). We've certainly seen a few of these around lately.

A series of off-jog logos (Image credit: LogoLounge)

Another popular design is the 'spliced' logo (below), used by brands including Sony Music Publishing and CBC. This 'ripple' look is particularly effective at portraying a sense of sound, and is often favoured by digital-first brands.

Some spliced logos (Image credit: LogoLounge)

And square-based 'quads' are bringing a sense of geometry to design this year. Even Google has gone in for the fab four with its new Fiber logo – something that hasn't gone unnoticed in the report:

A quartet of quads (Image credit: LogoLounge)

Other trends include the use of variable fonts and, of course, the circle (which some feel is the most overused shape in graphic design). You can find all 15 trends in the full report on LogoLounge's website. And if you're looking for more inspiration, check out our list of the best logos of all time.

