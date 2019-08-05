MacBook Air price plummets at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new laptop, check out this deal: right now you can pick up a 2018 13-inch MacBook Air for just $849.99 at Best Buy – saving you a massive $350.

This model has a lot to offer creatives: there's a beautiful Retina display, slick design, and it's thin and light enough to tote around easily. It's also one of the very best laptops for video editing right now. Full price, this particular model would set you back just under $1200 – but you can pick one up at Best Buy for under $850. That's a lot of bang for your buck.

13" MacBook Air (2018): $1,199.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

$350 off: This gold 2018 MacBook Air comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and 128GB RAM. There's also a 13" Retina display and touch ID. Grab one now with a massive discount.

View Deal

Apple recently launched a MacBook Air 2019 – this deal is on the 2018 model, so you're not getting the True Tone technology of the refreshed version. However, prices on the new model start at around $1000, so you'll need to decide how important that feature is to you before making your purchase.

Best Buy is offering some impressive deals across a range of different MacBooks right now – browse all the offers here.

Not in the US? Explore the best prices on the MacBook Air (2018), wherever you are in the world, using the widget below.

Read more: