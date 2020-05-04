Is this what the MacBook Pro 2020 will look like?

Apple has shown no signs of slowing down in 2020, with a brand new MacBook Air, iPad Pro and iPhone SE all dropping despite Apple's store doors remaining closed. And if new leaks are anything to go by, the smaller MacBook Pro is next in line for an update.

The larger model MacBook Pro jumped up in screen size and specs last November (and straight to the top of our list of the best laptops for graphic design), and it looks like its smaller sibling is set to follow suit.

Note: it’s a refresh to the current 13” So the bigger 14” display upgrade is a big possibilityApril 4, 2020

According to well-reputed Apple leaker Jon Prosser (above), not only might the new MacBook Pro arrive in April, but it may also feature a 14-inch display. If, like with the 16-inch MacBook, this is achieved by slimming the bezels, creatives may be able to enjoy a larger display within a similar portable body to the current 13-inch model. Perhaps it could look a little like this amazing MacBook Pro 2020 concept video by Concept Creator...

As well as a bigger screen, the MacBook Pro 2020 is rumoured to be getting some knockout specs. Twitter user @_rogame, a renowned leaker of tech benchmarks and specs, tweeted (below) some rumoured new features, which suggest a massive performance boost for the machine.

Not only has it apparently been tested with an Intel Core i7-1068NG7 processor (which, according to Tom's Guide, hasn't even hit current laptops yet), but RAM and hard drive capacity will be 32GB and 4TB respectively – a doubling of the core specs from the 2019 model.

New config tested (2020 13" Macbook Pro)> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost> 32GB of RAM> 4TB SSD https://t.co/XmLXiz5jFTApril 29, 2020

With 2019's 16-inch MacBook Pro, this year's new MacBook Air and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro all receiving Apple's new scissor keyboard mechanism, we'd expect to see the same feature hit the any new device in the MacBook line-up. This would finally spell the end for the disastrous butterfly keyboard, which would be sad news for nobody.

If the MacBook Pro does, indeed, boast the impressive specs listed above and a larger screen, the 2020 model could become the ultimate Apple device for creatives. Only time will tell, but if Jon Prosser is correct, we won't have to wait that long to find out.

