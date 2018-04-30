Master the art of rebranding with the new Computer Arts

It's that time of the month again: the new issue of Computer Arts is on sale now. Issue 279 is dedicated to the art of the rebrand, with a special report that takes an in-depth look at how to approach them. With the help Brand Impact Award judge Nick Carson, plus previous BIA winners, this feature explores the various reasons a company needs to rebrand, as well as highlighting the routes to rebranding success.

In the Project Diary section, the team catch up with Jo Graham Consulting and Studio Sutherl& to discover how they breathed life into a 226 - year - old footwear brand. There's also a look at how MSQ Partners created its Got 5 campaign, which promotes voter registration in a quirky yet relatable way thanks to a clever use of photography, everyday scenes, and vibrant colours.

Meanwhile, Emily Gosling continues her series of articles that explore the role traditional crafts can play in branding. In this issue she turns her attention towards illustration, and reveals how different art styles fit a variety of brands.

Elsewhere, top designers and directors take a look at the new US Open rebrand and discuss whether or not it serves up a winning design. On top of this there's a look at the hottest up and coming talent in our design showcase, which features incredible examples of illustration and motion work from the global design scene.

Finally, the team goes back to basics and looks at how designers can harness the power of responsive web layouts to make their work really shine. Take a sneak peek at what to expect from the latest issue by scrolling through the images below with the arrow icons.

Image 1 of 5 Out Project Diary looks at how an old footwear brand was revived Image 2 of 5 BIA winners share rebranding tips Image 3 of 5 Emily Gosling continues her crafts in branding series Image 4 of 5 The hottest new talents get a chance to shine in our showcase Image 5 of 5 Bruce Mau Design share how to land new clients

