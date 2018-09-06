Master ZBrush digital sculpting with 3D World

This issue, along with our usual reviews, inspiration and regular Q and A sections, we review Maxon's Cinema 4D R20, look hard at ZBrush and some of its uses in TV and film, as well as bringing you a host of expert tips to help you be a better sculptor.
Here's more detail on what you can find inside...
Feature: ZBrush at the movies
We take a look at some of the fantastic work being done by the ZBrush community, for use in TV and movies. The popular sculpting application isn't just about creating toys and game art, so we delve deeper.
Feature: MPC creature creations
In this feature, Ian Failes talks to MPC to see how the team go about creating their incredible creatures.
Training: ZBRush expert tips
Our panel of top ZBrush expert artists and industry veterans share some of their secrets to help you become a better ZBrush artist.
Training: Ziva
Learn how to use the physics of Ziva to create a realistic bull model.
Training: Master your ZBrush workflow
3D World regular and expert ZBrush artist Maya Jermy shows you how to work smarter in ZBrush to keep you efficient and creative.
Training: Q and A
This issue our panel includes Ant Ward, Oscar Juarez, Maya Jermy and more, who all answer your questions, helping you solve specific problems you face with your 3D work.
