Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price plummets in unmissable after Christmas deal

Just when you thought the post-Christmas bargains were winding down, Best Buy has reduced the price of a Surface Pro 7 from $899.99 to just $599.99. That's the cheapest price yet for Microsoft's hybrid tablet, which offers a premium experience to creatives looking for laptop-to-tablet versatility.

If you're in the UK, meanwhile, then the best deal right now is from Microsoft itself, which has slashed the price of a Surface Pro 7 from £799 to £639, saving you a whopping £160.

$899.99 Surface Pro 7: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: The Surface Pro 7 is a great hybrid tablet for heavy workloads, and a popular choice for digital creatives. Faster than Surface Pro 6, it redefines what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

Surface Pro 7: £799 Surface Pro 7: £799 £639 at Microsoft

Save £140: Save big on this brilliant hybrid tablet, offering a super-speedy processor, battery life up to 10.5 hours, fast charging and plenty more. Microsoft's own site has the best bargain on this premium device today.

Featuring a laptop-class Intel Core processor, up to 10.5 hours of battery life, and both USB-C and USB-A ports, the Surface Pro 7 can deal with anything you throw at it, both in tablet and laptop mode. So at these prices, it's a very tempting buy, whether you're a professional creative, a student, or just a regular person looking for a powerful computing device.

For more discounts, check out our guide to Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7 Plus deals. Meanwhile, if you want a tablet specifically for making art, don't miss our roundup of the best drawing tablets.