Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price plummets in unmissable after Christmas deal

The pro tablet is now under $600, saving you a cool $300.

Just when you thought the post-Christmas bargains were winding down, Best Buy has reduced the price of a Surface Pro 7 from $899.99 to just $599.99. That's the cheapest price yet for Microsoft's hybrid tablet, which offers a premium experience to creatives looking for laptop-to-tablet versatility. 

If you're in the UK, meanwhile, then the best deal right now is from Microsoft itself, which has slashed the price of a Surface Pro 7 from £799 to £639, saving you a whopping £160. 

$899.99

Surface Pro 7: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $300: The Surface Pro 7 is a great hybrid tablet for heavy workloads, and a popular choice for digital creatives. Faster than Surface Pro 6, it redefines what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

Surface Pro 7: £799

Surface Pro 7: £799 £639 at Microsoft
Save £140: Save big on this brilliant hybrid tablet, offering a super-speedy processor, battery life up to 10.5 hours, fast charging and plenty more. Microsoft's own site has the best bargain on this premium device today.

Featuring a laptop-class Intel Core processor, up to 10.5 hours of battery life, and both USB-C and USB-A ports, the Surface Pro 7 can deal with anything you throw at it, both in tablet and laptop mode. So at these prices, it's a very tempting buy, whether you're a professional creative, a student, or just a regular person looking for a powerful computing device.

For more discounts, check out our guide to Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7 Plus deals. Meanwhile, if you want a tablet specifically for making art, don't miss our roundup of the best drawing tablets.

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. He is author of Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books. He was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 