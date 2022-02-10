Get $528 off the Dell XPS 15 in this early President’s Day deal

Dell's new XPS 15 is a must-have for any creative that wants a powerful, premium laptop that can even act as an alternative to a desktop computer. The latest and greatest doesn't usually come cheap though, thankfully we've found a fantastic deal on the latest Dell XPS 15. Right now Dell has it on sale for $1,371.99, down from $1,899.99, saving you a huge $528.

With an ultra-vivid 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display that immerses you in your work and a sleek, light design (it weighs just 4.2 pounds), this is an ideal piece of kit for digital artists, designers and anyone that needs a laptop to create. An 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor means there's plenty of power to go round when you combine that with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD, and you've got yourself one powerful laptop.

We haven't seen the new Dell XPS 15 for cheaper than this and suggest snapping up this limited-time deal from Dell whilst you can. Unfortunately, we couldn't find any similar deals in the UK, but if you don't need the very latest model or want to see what options are available, head to our rundown of the best Dell XPS 15 deals.

New Dell XPS 15 laptop: $1,899.99 $1,371.99 at Dell

Save $528: This is a great deal on Dell's new XPS 15 laptop. If it's the latest model and the highest specs you need then we suggest snapping this deal up before it's too late.

Dell XPS 15 laptop: $1,199.99 $930.99 at Dell

Save $269: If the latest model isn't for you, there's a great saving to be had on the slightly older XPS 15. With a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM it's ideal for creatives.

If the XPS 15 doesn't sound like the right laptop for you, we've rounded up the best Dell laptops for a range of needs and budgets. You can also browse the best Dell XPS 15 deals wherever you are in the world below...

