Is this the year we'll finally see a decent Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal?

It's November, which means Black Friday is almost upon us. Whether that warrants an excited fist pump or a terrified shiver is up to you, but if it's deals you're looking for, you'll find them on Creative Bloq. And maybe, just maybe, we'll be able to bring you a decent Nintendo Switch deal this year.

Switch deals have been notoriously difficult to come by in previous years, mostly thanks to the consistent sheer popularity of the thing. Ever since it launched in 2017 the Nintendo Switch has been in ludicrously high demand. But with rumours about the so-called Switch 2 (or is that Switch Pro?) reaching fever pitch, we have a feeling deals on the current models could be in store this year. In fact, we're already seeing one early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal.

The OLED switch has been notoriously absent from Black Friday deals for the last couple of years (Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been rumoured for years, but several notable leakers have insisted that 2024 is the year it'll finally arrive. Which means this might be the last year that the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED are 'current' models. If ever there was a year we'd expect to see a price drop, if only for Nintendo to shift some inventory, it's 2023.

That OLED model, released in 2021, has been particularly elusive when it comes to deals. But right now, it's down from an RRP of £309 to £292 at Amazon UK. If we're already seeing discounts on even the OLED model this far ahead of Black Friday, we have our fingers crossed that some seriously decent deals are around the corner. And as soon as we'll see them, we'll add them to our main Nintendo Switch deals roundup page.