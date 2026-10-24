The confidence to be daring is a hurdle that many creatives will grapple with throughout their career, but for Radim Malinic it's an innate power that we all possess. In his latest book ‘Daring Forever’, the creative director and bestselling author dissects the human capacity for courage, curiosity and creativity, and the power it can hold.

From branding books to mindful practice guides, Radim's bestselling works have inspired creatives across the globe with his practical yet inspirational words. Yet another valuable curation of his industry knowledge, Daring Forever is a wonderfully human take on creative empowerment.

(Image credit: Radim Malinic)

"‘Daring Forever’ begins at the edge of something – a blank page, a stage, a life we haven’t quite stepped fully into yet," the press release reads. "The rope feels unattached. The drop looks real. And still, something in us leans forward. The book is a love letter to that lean: to the body that carries us further than we believe it can, to the self we are still learning to accept, to the curiosity that refuses to sit still, and to the gratitude that brings us home to the present."

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(Image credit: Radim Malinic)

"After years of interviewing remarkable people, I noticed the same pattern. The ones doing the most daring work were often the most afraid. Nobody has it figured out, and that’s the point," Radim explains. “Your body is the vehicle, and you’re the driver. Most of us were never given the owner’s manual. This book is my attempt to write one.”

“Daring isn’t a personality trait reserved for the fearless. It’s a human capacity we all carry, and it’s never too late to use it,” he concludes.

Daring Forever is now available on Amazon in paperback, Kindle and audiobook form.