Learn how to paint digital art with ImagineFX issue 204

Learn to paint digital art with ImagineFX 204, out now. Leading digital artist Ayran Oberto creates issue 204's stunning cover. Inside, discover how the artist embraces spontaneity to paint with freedom. Using Photoshop, he reveals how painting hair can take on a new life if you’re unsure how it will end.

Read Ayran Oberto's process this issue, download his custom brushes, and follow along with his video tuition. If you want to get better at painting using Photoshop, our cover artist is one of the best to learn from! (You can also start by downloading these free Photoshop brushes).

So, what else is in issue 204? Scroll down...

Get inspired

Avatar 2 artist Logan Preshaw shares his career advice (Image credit: Logan Preshaw)

There’s more painting inspiration from our interviews in issue 204. Leading concept artist, fresh off of Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, Logan Preshaw explains how his love of colour and passion for painting has given his concept art a unique visual style.

Video game art director Lauren Brown explains how her love for fantasy art revealed a lack of diversity, something she’s putting right in her personal illustration series. Discover her beautiful illustrations and love of fantasy art in issue 204.

Learn Photoshop, ZBrush, and more

Create vintage fantasy art using 3D scans and Corel Painter (Image credit: Ken Coleman)

Learn new digital art skills this issue! From creating vintage fantasy poster art using 3D scans and Corel Painter to sculpting a detailed creature using ZBrush we have it covered. Our cover artists reveals how to paint in Photoshop with more freedom, and you can learn how to mix Blender and Photoshop to create stunning environment art. Plus, download 50 texture brushes for ZBrush!

Improve your art skills

Improve your painting skills with our award-winning artist (Image credit: Jean-Sébastien Rossbach)

Improve your core and traditional art techniques with our leading artists! Award-winning painter and illustrator Jean-Sébastien Rossbach shares his tips for painting beautiful watercolour portraits. Plus, learn how to draw fish-eye perspective and get inspired by how gallery of new artists!

