This brilliant BBC Philharmonic branding is music to my…eyes?

This year the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra is turning 100 years old. To celebrate the centenary of the orchestra, the BBC has given its branding a total refresh – and it is absolutely stunning.

With beautiful pastel colours and gorgeous fuzzy, airbrush-style textures, the Modern Designer's campaign design for the orchestra perfectly encapsulates the delicacy and hubbub of orchestral music. But not only are the designs easy on the eye but the illustrator, Sophie Douala, has also filled the designs with exciting Easter eggs. And if you end up feeling inspired by this campaign and fancy having a go yourself, then make sure you download Photoshop to start your creative journey.

There are orchestral Easter eggs hidden in the campaign (Image credit: Philharmonic BBC/Modern Designs)

According to Itsnicethat (opens in new tab), the campaign takes inspiration from the retro BBC broadcasting cards. Plus, the geometric shapes hidden among all that fuzz are drawing on the likes of instruments and venues like the Royal Albert Hall in London and Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

Lead designer on the project, Jack Kimberley, has explained, "The framework of these cards presented a perfect opportunity to showcase the BBC Philharmonic’s history through a series of illustrations ranging from the abstract to the literal".

I love the palette used for the campaign (Image credit: Philharmonic BBC/Modern Designs)

With the gorgeous, soft palettes and geometric designs, I love this campaign. It reminds me of the brilliant 90s pastel aesthetic of the brand new Woo website. It’s safe to say that these brilliant designs would avoid our roundup of the worst designs of 2022.

