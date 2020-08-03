Reach your target audience online with this top-rated bundle

If you're a new online business owner, you know the frustration of getting your website or social media channel seen. Digital Flow, a top-rated online course publishing house, brings you comprehensive courses that lead you through vital digital tools and help take your online presence to the next level.

The SEO & Social Media Ads Certification Bundle brings you six courses, comprised of 60 lessons, that guide you through industry best practices and help you reach your target audience. With industry research showing split testing as a top optimisation tool for your content, this complete bundle brings you an in-depth course on what SEO split-testing is and how to best leverage strategies to make your online business thrive. You'll soon be equipped with the right knowledge to improve your online store or site and learn how to bring in more traffic (for more resources, see our roundup of top web design tools).

Improve sales and connect with your customers

With a course in ClickFunnels, a lead generation power tool, you'll learn how to use templates to improve your sales and connect with your customers. You'll grasp how to promote your site on the well-known e-commerce platform and plug-in – WordPress and WooCommerce – and learn how to create a storefront that is both functional and visually impressive. With guidance from the pros, you'll soon be on your way to creating an impacting digital presence in the most streamlined way possible.

Not only will you gain insights into the best tools for SEO and lead generation success, but you'll also learn valuable skills in creating social media ads that attract. Easy to follow video lectures will teach you how to hone in on the best format that works for your brand and how to set up Instagram ads quickly and effectively. Discover which social media platforms are best to automate and create a customised game plan for your content that will improve your productivity.

With 24/7 access to the content, you'll be able to visit each lesson whenever any questions arise. Updates are also included, giving you access to the latest and greatest content in the market. Plus, with a certification of completion presented at the end of the courses, you'll be ready to conquer the digital world and take your business to new heights.

Access to The SEO & Social Media Ads Certification Bundle is typically priced at over $1,000. For a limited time, you'll be able to bring your site to the top for only $29.99 – that's over 90 per cent off. Bring valuable professional growth into 2020 and learn tried and true digital tips and techniques.

Prices subject to change.

