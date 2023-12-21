Resident Evil 4 for iPhone is already dividing opinion

There was big news for Apple gaming yesterday. With much fanfare, Capcom released the Resident Evil 4 remake for Apple devices. That means that one of the year's biggest games is now available on iPhone, iPad and Macs (or at least on recent models).

The launch is intended to represent new ground for 'play anywhere' gaming and to cement Apple's bid to become a serious platform for video games. However, performance of the game on the iPhone 15 Pro seems to be dividing opinion (see our roundup of the best iPhone 15 prices if you're looking to upgrade).

The original Resident Evil 4 came out for GameCube back in 2005. This year's remake of the over-the-shoulder third-person shooter was released for PS5 and 4, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in March. Now the popular survival horror game has been released for Apple devices, although it's limited to iPhone 15 Pro and iPads and Macs that have M-series chips.

Running natively on Apple silicon, it makes use of features like MetalFX Upscaling. Capcom says this allows for spectacular visuals and impressive performance. Apple has been flagging the release as proof that Apple devices have finally achieved the gaming prowess they had lacked.

However, the release is getting mixed reviews. Some players have written on X that the iPhone 15 Pro struggles and stutters at 30fps and runs worryingly hot. Other complain that the controls are overly complex for a phone, although you could use an external controller. Others say that the experience is smoother than Resident Evil Village, although that isn't exactly a gleaming commendation.

Oh dear !iPhone 15 Pro stumbles with Resident Evil 4 Remake! 30fps cap barely reached, graphics stutter in action. Heat level is high.#Gaming #TechFail #Apple #iPhone15Pro pic.twitter.com/4nIGAqzHFwDecember 19, 2023 See more

Why even bother porting it onto mobile if you aren't going to put effort into making the controls more mobile friendlyDecember 16, 2023 See more

Resident Evil 4 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/wjFubHniMrDecember 19, 2023 See more

iPhone 15 Pro can’t support 30fps in Resident Evil 4 Remakehttps://t.co/Xd1s3pIwDA#Apple #iPhone15Pro series is positioned as a powerful gaming device, boasting high performance in AAA games such as Resident Evil Village. However, recent tests conducted on the upcoming… pic.twitter.com/7rmnS3upm9December 19, 2023 See more

We should remember that the fact that the game is running on a phone Phone at all is an impressive feat. For me, the big win is in the implementation of Universal Purchase, which means you can play across iPhone, iPad, and Mac with one purchase. You can also transfer save data and continue to play on different Apple devices, resulting in what may be one of the most complete examples of a play anywhere experience.

Our resident gaming expert has been impressed by what Apple is doing (and we're also expectant about gaming on Apple Vision Pro). For an overview of Apple's previous milestones in gaming see our piece on the 10 games that defined Apple systems.

Apple users can sample part of Resident Evil 4 in a free download before accessing the full game. Resident Evil 4 is available on the App Store with a discount and bonus items until January 17. You'll need around 32GB free on your device.

Need to upgrade your iPhone? See the best prices in your region below. Apple's latest is actually quite reasonably priced when you consider that a chocolate iPhone 15 Pro Max costs almost the same as the real thing.