Get a Galaxy S24 for free with Verizon (yes, really)

One of the best AI-powered camera phones on the market right now can be yours for free (no, we're not kidding) with a new phone line at Verizon. If you're interested in the Galaxy S24 series but have been previously put off by the high price tag, Verizon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 for free right now when you take out an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. In short: you pay for the phone line, but the handset is totally free.

There's no trade-in needed for this deal, either, and once you purchase the Galaxy S24 from Verizon, you'll be able to save $799.99 on the device (which makes it free!) via promo credit applied to your account over 36 months. Prices on the Galaxy S24 series haven't changed much since launch, but we think this is a great deal. If you're after a better camera then definitely consider the Samsung S24 Ultra instead.

The best Samsung S24 deal you'll find today

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8150602-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/sales/nextgen/offerinterstitial.html?line=newLine1&exp=AID_REC" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung Galaxy S24, any colour, 128GB

Was: $799.99

Now: Free with new line at Verizon

Save: $799.99 Overview: This S24 model has a starting price of $799.99, and despite being the cheapest in the lineup, it still has all of the latest AI features with the ability to live translate a phone conversation, make your notes more concise with AI assist, and generative edit your photos. The 50MP camera with 30X Space Zoom makes it a standout for photographers. Key features: Display: 6.2" FHD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 50MP Wide-angle Camera /10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 30X Space Zoom | Storage: 128GB/ 256GB | Weight: 167g | Battery : 4000mAh (typical) Release date: January 2024 Price history: This promo offer makes the Samsung S24 with 128GB of storage totally free for those who take out a new phone line with Verizon. If you prefer the larger 256GB option, however, you can get it for <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8150602-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s24/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">as little as $1.66/per month from Verizon with a new line. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s24%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-s24-128gb-unlocked-sm-s921uzyaxaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung: $799.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6569875&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-512gb-unlocked-titanium-black%2F6569875.p%3FskuId%3D6569875&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy: $724.99 Review consensus: We're yet to try out the S24 for ourselves, but we have had hands-on experience with the mighty <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/news/galaxy-s24-ultra-first-impressions" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">S24 Ultra model which shares a lot of the same features. Our sister sites love the compact form of the S24, offering a lot of AI in a small package. TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-s24" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

