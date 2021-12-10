Tesla's bizarre car update is a disaster waiting to happen

We don't know about you, but driving happens to be one of those things that we normally commit our full attention to – you know, for safety reasons. With that in mind, it seems safe to say that installing a gaming system into a car dashboard is a pretty bad idea.

An over-air update means that games can now be played while the car is moving, as opposed to requiring it to be stationary. Now, we know that Tesla does have self-driving options, but we still aren't convinced that a device that might tempt you to take your attention off the road is a good idea. Want to have a go at designing a car of your very own? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best 3D modelling software.

(Image credit: Tesla)

According to the New York Times, the device does display a warning screen that reads, "playing while the car is in motion is only for passengers". That's all well and good, but the screen where 'passengers' can play the game sits smack bang in the middle of the dashboard and also displays essential information like speed, maps and audio control. So it even if the passenger was playing games, it still could be distracting – and dangerous.

Unsurprisingly, many on Twitter are feeling just as baffled as we are. One user on Twitter simply called the design "extremely dangerous", we have to agree. But another pointed out that "They've [Tesla drivers] literally been sleeping, I'd rather they were up playing Sudoku" (various Tesla drivers have been spotted asleep with the car driving on autopilot mode.) Let's be honest, we'd rather Tesla drivers concentrate on the road just as much as non-Tesla drivers have to, without the distraction of video games.

According to The Verge, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received multiple complaints from Tesla owners who consider the feature a safety hazard. “Distraction-affected crashes are a concern, particularly in vehicles equipped with an array of convenience technologies such as entertainment screens,” the NHTSA says. “We are aware of driver concerns and are discussing the feature with the manufacturer.”

Tesla is renowned for its bizarre designs, much like the Cybertruck and the Cyberquad, but this might just be its most bemusing design decision yet. If you are hoping to design your own vehicle but aren't sure where to start, make sure you check out our roundup of the best laptops for 3D modelling.

