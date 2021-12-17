Get crafty this Christmas with $140 off the Cricut Maker Machine

If you want to give the gift of craft this Christmas, you should make the most of these fantastic cheap Cricut deals right now, including this fantastic saving on the Cricut Machine Maker - down from $369.99 to just $229, saving you $140 over at Walmart. And if you buy now, it will arrive before Christmas!

If you're new to the world of Cricut, Cricut machines are digital cutting machines that link with apps, allowing you to create your own designs, or use hundreds of existing designs, on a range of different materials. The most advanced one is the Cricut Maker 3, down to the Cricut Joy . We've highlighted the best Cricut deals that we can find below, but for context, the Cricut Maker Machine is a close second to the Maker 3, so the creative possibilities are huge with this deal.

The best cheap Cricut deals: US

Cricut Maker: $369.99 Cricut Maker: $369.99 $229 at Walmart

Save $140: This is the best Cricut Maker deal we've seen since Black Friday. Walmart is offering a massive 32 % off the brilliant Maker Machine, giving you loads of creative options, whether that's t-shirt designs or precision cuts.



Cricut EasyPress 2 bundle: $269 Cricut EasyPress 2 bundle: $269 $179 at Walmart

Save $90: The smaller Cricut EasyPress 2 model is being bundled with the matching Raspberry Mini Heat Press (a handy tiny iron for quilting and sewing projects) and accessories. This is loads of fun!



Cricut EasyPress 2: $189.99 Cricut EasyPress 2: $189.99 $99 at Amazon

Save $90.99: One of the best-buys right now is the EasyPress 2 for creating and printing t-shirt and fabric designs. Cricut bundles it with a heat mat, inks and materials, and it's a great way to get creating quickly.



The best cheap Cricut deals: UK

Cricut Maker: £379.99 Cricut Maker: £379.99 £249.99 at Very

Save £130: This is the best Cricut cutting machine for value and this deal makes it even more alluring. Get a whopping saving of £130 over at Very right now, and get the Cricut Maker delivered before Christmas.



Cricut Explore Air 2: £259.99 Cricut Explore Air 2: £259.99 £165.99 at Amazon

Save £94: If you want something smaller, you should check out the Cricut Explore Air 2, which is simple to use, but has some very powerful features. Even better now Amazon has slashed the price to £165.99.



Not in the US or UK? Here are some great deals on cheap Cricut Makers, wherever you are in the world...

