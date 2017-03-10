This 'agency' has rebranded branding and it's hilarious

The #thoughtleader of (made-up?) agency DRB Brands has given branding the rebrand it has always needed.
Have you ever thought that branding itself is due a rebrand? You're not alone. David Barnes, managing editor at Packt and "founder, creative director, and #thoughtleader of DRB Brands" has felt the need to shake up the branding industry's branding, as revealed in a recent post on Medium.
We won't spoil the surprise too much – the process he outlines is a brilliantly tongue-in-cheek reflection of the design industry – but here is the outcome of DRB's rebranding of branding.