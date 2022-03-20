These typography horoscopes are hilariously accurate

Choosing the right font is no simple task – you've got to make sure that the typeface fits your project and is cohesive with the other elements of your work. But you don't just have to worry about aesthetics when using a font anymore, apparently, it can say a lot about your personality too.

Yep, the fonts you choose to use in your work actually says a lot about you and your way of thinking. As ItsNiceThat asks, can your serif self ever be compatible with a partner whose moon is in sans-serif? Well, you can now find out. Whether you use Times New Roman or Papyrus, you can now check what your no.1 typeface says about you, and the font you choose will even give you some advice on how to live your life – yep, it's a typography zodiac. If you're unsure about what fonts to use in your projects, then why not check out our roundup of the best free fonts available.

We're so here for these elaborate typography-centric graphics (Image credit: Ryan Haskins/ItsNiceThat)

To learn your typography zodiac, just head over to ItsNiceThat, where you can choose between Arial, Times New Roman, Druk, Calibri, Futura, Comic Sans, Ofform, Whyte/Whyte Inktrap and Papyrus. The site will then tell you about your aesthetics, personality traits, what to look out for in the next coming months and even how to ask your crush out on a date – we know, it's hard to believe you can get all that info from a font.

The wonderfully garish graphics for each font were designed by artist, Ryan Haskins, and each horoscope was written by Rebecca Fulleylove. The designs are bursting with colour and character, and arguably a little on the busy side, but we like them all the same. Honestly, the whole page is a typography nerd's dream.

Comic Sans gives us serious baby energy (Image credit: Ryan Haskins)

I'm a Futura user myself, and I'm kind of spooked by how accurate my prediction is with its talk about attention to detail and my 'hyper-organised nature' (yikes, who dull I sound). This isn't the first design-based personality test we've seen – back in August the retro-style colour personality quiz took over TikTok, and Pantone released a birthday chart that revealed your Pantone shade.

Whether your typography zodiac is accurate or not, we found it pretty funny thinking about how a font has some kind of spiritual power. If you are looking for some typefaces that'll make your favourites pop, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best font pairings.

