Unbeatable 16" MacBook Pro deal: Save £220 on Apple's new laptop

If you missed all the action over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, never fear, there are still some cracking deals to be had. It's usual to see older products discounted, not so normal to see new model with any reductions – especially from Apple. So we were super excited today to find BT still offering a very decent £220 saving on the shiny new 2019 16" MacBook Pro.

Released just a few months ago, the 16" MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for graphic design. A popular choice among creatives, not only is it now the most powerful MacBook Apple has ever made, it also boasts a slightly bigger (and even more beautiful) screen that makes all the difference when it comes to seeing your design work in all its glory.

This BT deal takes the new device down to £2,179, which is still, by no means cheap. If you're looking for a cheaper model, or a different device, be sure to check out our round up of the best MacBook Cyber Monday and Apple Cyber Monday deals that are still available.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" with Touchbar (2019) | 512GB: £2,399 £2,179

