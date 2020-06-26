Unbeatable deals on the Apple Watch Series 3: Save up to $249!

The Apple Watch Series 3 might have come out in 2017, but it's still a great bit of kit to own, and now may be the very best time to buy one – and not only because of this $249 saving on the 42mm GSFR Apple Watch Series 3 over at Best Buy.

What with the Apple Watch Series 5 having been out for a year, and Apple Watch Series 6 rumoured to come out along with the iPhone 12 later this year, now's a great time to be thinking of picking up an Apple Watch Series 3 for a great price.

In fact, the Apple Watch Series 3 has many of the features that the more recent Series 5 has, but it's a fraction of the price. And, perhaps because of the upcoming 4th July sales, there seem to be a range of great deals on the brilliant Apple Watch Series 3.

Of course, if you are still interested in seeing the latest deals on the whole range of Apple Watches – including the Apple Watch Series 5 – head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals in 2020.

Save $249 on the Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 | 42mm | $779 | $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $249 This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 is a great bargain, offering 18 hours continuous use, 42mm screen size, and coming with an aluminium case, a sport band, 1m Magnetic Charging Cable, and an 5W USB Power Adapter.View Deal

We've also found the following great deals on the Apple Watch Series 3, but be quick as we don't know how long these stocks will last.

Apple Watch Series 3 | 38mm | $279 | $179 at Walmart

Save $100: This brand new 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is an absolute steal at $179, and comes in either Space Grey or White. For people who want more from their smartwatch, it features GPS technology, offers heart rate monitoring and can track popular workouts and how many calories you've burned.View Deal

We've also looked at all the various Apple Watch models, including the Series 1, 2 and 3, and put the best prices that we can find below.

Related articles: