Wait, did Pixar design the new USPS truck?

We've all heard of life imitating art, but what about life imitating animation? That seems to be exactly what's happening in the US right now, with a fleet of new USPS trucks set to hit the streets that look like they've been lifted straight out of a Pixar film. Probably not the effect the USPS design team was going for, but amusing nonetheless.

USPS unveiled the new design this week, and has been universally mocked (or celebrated?) on social media, with comparisons flooding in between the sleek new design, Pixar-rendered vehicles, and even a Pixar dog. We totally see it, and love the personification. In fact, we've even wondered if USPS borrowed some tips from our character design guide.

The new USPS truck project cost $482 million (Image credit: USPS)

The USPS mail truck design has been the same for an impressively retro 30 years (you know the one, brown and clunky, with yellow writing), so the redesign was kind-of a big deal – and it cost an eye-watering $482 million.

The memes flooding in take some of the gravitas out of the launch, with some adding cartoon eyes to the truck and others making direct comparisons between the trucks and elements of Pixar's animation. Here are some of our favourites.

Though some see more of a comparison with the vehicle design from Sony Animation's Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

With between 50,000 and 165,000 of these trucks rolling into use over the next ten years, the flat fronted, cartoon-like design will be a feature on every US street, making the Pixar aesthetic a very real part of the US landscape moving forward. Frankly, we're just glad it's the friendly Pixar we know and love, and not this horrifying version set loose on the internet last year.

We wonder how USPS will respond to the comparisons. The best option is probably for USPS drivers to fully embrace the concept and come to work dressed as Woody and Buzz.

