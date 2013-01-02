Noir-style netherworld promotes cognac brand

Sit back and enjoy the ride as you explore NeverStopNeverSettle, a fabulously noir-styled slice of web interactivity made by New York based agency Droga5 to promote Hennessy’s famous cognac.

An immersive journey down an infinite rabbit hole leads to a world of inspiration from Manny Pacquiao, Erykah Badu and Martin Scorsese, helping users answer for themselves, "What's Your Wild Rabbit?".

Its conceit is based on the aforementioned rabbit, common in cognac but apparently rarely sighted, being a "creature that lives in people’s minds", driving them "from one success to another".

The site takes a look at what drives you and boldly claims to be about you, your dreams and why you should "never stop and never settle" when attempting to reach them.

These mawkish sentiments may well have you reaching for the nearest bottle - but clearly that’s okay provided it’s a bottle of Hennessy.

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 235.

