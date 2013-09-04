Caramel packaging is good enough to eat

Gorgeous typography and pastel colours come together for this caramel packaging

It's imperative that the packaging for a new venture must reflect the attitude and ethos of the product itself. Here, Copenhagen design studio Bessermachen created this frankly beautiful branding and packaging design to reflect the handmade aesthetic of the caramel producing Karamelleriet.

Creating an entirely new visual identity that contains everything from the logo to packaging to display and flyers, Karamelleriet has achieved an expression that is the caramel production worthy.

Working in close collaboration with Karamelleriet, Bessermachen were inspired by the contrasting curves and the simple and elegant expression the finished caramel has. The result is an output of inspirational typography and gorgeous pastel colour themes.

