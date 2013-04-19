Honey packaging design is sweet as can bee

This packaging design from Akaoni is the bee's knees

Packaging is an integral part of any product. Often taking up more time in the design process than the product itself, there's some really beautiful examples of packaging design out there. What's so exciting about it, is that original designs just keep on coming.

This offering from Japanese studio Akaoni Design is a bee-utiful example of less is more when it comes to packaging. Consisting of a small jar, simple stickers, classic brown paper and an array of sweet coloured stamps to finish it all off.

Art direction and design was taken care of by Motoki Koitabashi and it's clear he knows what's he doing when it comes to making a striking impact in the aisle. We'd certainly stop and stare if we saw this adorable packaging on a shelf.

See more work by Akaoni Design on their website.

What's your favourite example of packaging design? Let us know in the comments box below!