The anti-abuse poster that only kids can see

Recent developments in lenticular printing has allowed Spanish organisation the Anar Foundation to create an anti-child abuse poster that can only be seen by children. The Spanish charity developed the poster campaign to give children confidence to call a helpline even if they are with their abuser.

Often seen in novelty postcards, the Anar foundation poster can only be fully seen when looked at from a child's point of view due to the lenticular printing technique. When the child sees it, they see the message 'If somebody hurts you, phone us and we'll help you,' while an adult simply sees an image of a frightened child.

Despite existing for several decades, new developments in lenticular printing mean a greater illusion of depth can be achieved. This means that the technique can be used to create a 3D effect without the glasses. So what do you make of this poster?

Do you think this poster is a good idea? Do you see lenticular printing being the next big trend? Let us know in the comments box below!