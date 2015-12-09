The farce is strong in this animated Star Wars poster

With its iconic characters and galactic backdrop, the Star Wars saga has produced some striking cinema posters over the years and inspired people to create their own out of this world fan art. It's also responsible for some hilariously odd creations, like this bizarre animated gif (click the still image to see it move).

In it Kylo Ren serves up coffee through his nose, Leia's eyes are like lottery balls and, we don't know about you, but we can't stop staring at Finn's floppy lightsaber.

Created by French animator and YouTuber JaJa Poupou, this poster has a touch of Monty Python charm and crudity that can't help but make you laugh and scratch your head.

So is this a piece of postmodern wonder that would make Dadaists proud, or another example of typical internet triviality? Make your mind up by watching an extended musical video of the gif below.

