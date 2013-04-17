Behind the scenes of British Airways' new poster campaign

Click on the image to see a larger version

We love this new poster for a British Airways campaign entitled 'Experience Britain'. So we thought we'd take a closer look at how it was put together....

BBH Singapore asked Polish design agency Ars Thanea to illustrate an airplane cross-section where each part of the plane is a different icon or landmark associated with London.

An initial sketch for the project

The team, led by executive creative director Peter Jaworowski, set out to create a detailed, rich image using a smooth mix of photo-manipulation and digital painting elements.

The campaign features iconic London sights, from the red telephone box to the Wheel

Throughout the process they reviewed each tiny aspect time and time again, and liaised closely with BBH Singapore - despite the seven-hour time difference between the two countries.

Art director on the project, Karol Kolodzinski, worked with three digital artists, four digital painters and four 3D artists in order to produce the stunning design.

The Polish agency have a keen eye for what attracts visitors to the British capital

It may be a simple idea at heart, but the execution is superb, taking the concept and creating something very special, with bags of colour, elegance and cool.

Ars Thanea worked closely with BBH Singapore on the project

It's typically impressive work from Ars Thanea, whose client base includes Disney, Coca Cola, PlayStation and recently HBO, where they created a range of hand painted advertising posters that are also well worth checking out.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

