Classic movie posters remixed by the Underground

An alternative poster for action classic Die Hard

From Ghostbusters to Pulp Fiction, some of the top movie posters of all time have become as iconic as the films themselves. But their omnipresence only seems to encourage designers to remix, reinvent and reimagine these designs in their own style.

Alternative Movie Posters: Film Art from the Underground is a collection of 200 posters from designers in 20 countries, each reinterpreting famous cult and classic movies. Author Matthew Chojnacki says that "the artwork is essentially in the same vein as music gig (concert) posters, and is the first book to be written on this topic".

It's a great selection, and the results are a thrilling spectacle. With vivid colours and bold typography, these new designs provide unexpected and imaginative new twists on iconic movies and their posters.

Purchase Alternative Movie Posters: Film Art from the Underground.

Liked this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

The best 3D movies of 2013

What do you make of these alternative posters? Let us know in the comments box below!