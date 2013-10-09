Poster reveals what's inside the tree of life

This unique poster aims to highlight the responsibility we have in letting animal species thrive in their natural environment

Here at Creative Bloq, we're a sucker for a new poster. Whether it's a retro poster design, vintage posters or the work of Olly Moss and more, the offerings usually put a huge dent in our bank accounts. Taking inspiration from pop culture, nature and events, posters are often the pinnacle of creativity.

This unique poster aims to highlight the responsibility we have in letting animal species thrive in their natural environment we have a choice whether or not to preserve nature and let it grow. Specially designed to assert this crucial message, it forms the basis of social attitudes towards Mother Nature for the many people out there who want to make a difference in our world.

It has been designed to mimic a 'rubber stamp' look, which has resulted in a unique print for each poster. Designed by Aaron, Gary and Khairul, we couldn't be more in love with the Tree of Life.

You can pre-order the Tree of Life poster over on Degree.

