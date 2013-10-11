Intense posters evoke the classical music experience

Beautiful execution for the Barbican's new poster campaign

Advertising campaigns need to do many things. The need to grab attention often fights with the urge to produce something unique and creative. But here's a great example of the two going hand in hand.

London cultural centre The Barbican asked the team at Firedog to convey the emotional experience of attending a classical music concert at the venue and the results are beautiful.

"We came up with the 'Dreamscape' - a series of landscapes reflecting the intensely diverse imaginative and emotive reactions upon listening to classical music," the agency explains. "It encompasses the notion that when we listen to music, our imagination continually flits from one image to the next".

The images showcase jarring, urban structures with softer, natural landscapes. While the images retain soft hues of brown, lilac and light blue, each reveals the use of dense materials such as concrete or steel to offset this contrast.

Find out more about the campaign over on Firedog.

