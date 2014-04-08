Swiss Style movie posters are marvellously minimal

Iconic movie posters have been reimagined in the Swiss Style Design

The best movie posters come in a range of styles, including illustrated movie posters, minimalist movie posters and the work of poster artists such as Olly Moss. This series of movie posters comes from Swiss Style Design that sees iconic films illustrated in that particular style.

"The International Typographic Style, also known as the Swiss Style, is a graphic design style developed in Switzerland in the 1950s that emphasizes cleanliness, readability and objectivity," they explain. "Hallmarks of the style are asymmetric layouts, use of a grid, sans-serif typefaces like Akzidenz Grotesk, and flush left, ragged right text."

The likes of Toy Story, The Shining, Vertigo and The Darjeeling Limited have been transformed into these beautiful, minimal Swiss style posters that we just can't get enough of.

See more Swiss movie posters on Swiss Style Design.

