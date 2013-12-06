Swirling typography is breathtakingly serene

Ruslan Khasanov took over 1,000 shots of the digits seen in his dark, typography-based feature opener for Wired’s September issue. The magazine gave the Russian designer a relatively open brief, specifying only that the issue date, 09 13, should be difficult to read, and highlighting his Liquid Type project as reference.

Dissatisfied with experiments using ink on wet paper, Khasanov hit on the final look after washing his brush and drawing letters on a wet sink surface. “The letters came to life - fine lines instantly flowed, overgrown with patterns like coral, and then disappeared,” he recalls. “The project looks good in static, but in motion - in the tablet version - it reached its full potential.”

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 220.

