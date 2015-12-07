Topics

Have yourself a creepy Christmas with these alternate decorations

By () Computer Arts  

Give your Christmas tree a touch of the occult with these beautiful Cthulhu-themed ornaments.

Cthulhu holiday decorations

Add a touch of H.P Lovecraft to your tree with these ornaments

December has arrived and the floodgates for Christmas decorations have well and truly opened. But what do you do if you're looking for something a little different to the usual festive-fare? Why not go for these Cthulhu-inspired ornaments and give your Christmas a creepy edge.

Having already smashed its Kickstarter target, these decorations, based on H.P Lovecraft's cult favourite cosmic entity, come in Christmasy colours that are sure to add some festive fear when hung from a tree, wreath or mantle.

Designed by Brian Callahan, these mirrored ornaments also come with a silver-coloured fabric ribbon. With only days left to pledge, be sure to donate while you can, and get a preview of what to expect with the images below.

Cthulhu decorations

The ornaments come in four different designs and colours

Cthulhu decorations

US and Canadian readers can order these in time for Christmas

Cthulhu decorations

Designer Brian Callahan created these decorations

Cthulhu decorations

The designs are also available as t-shirts

