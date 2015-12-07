Have yourself a creepy Christmas with these alternate decorations

Add a touch of H.P Lovecraft to your tree with these ornaments

December has arrived and the floodgates for Christmas decorations have well and truly opened. But what do you do if you're looking for something a little different to the usual festive-fare? Why not go for these Cthulhu-inspired ornaments and give your Christmas a creepy edge.

Having already smashed its Kickstarter target, these decorations, based on H.P Lovecraft's cult favourite cosmic entity, come in Christmasy colours that are sure to add some festive fear when hung from a tree, wreath or mantle.

Designed by Brian Callahan, these mirrored ornaments also come with a silver-coloured fabric ribbon. With only days left to pledge, be sure to donate while you can, and get a preview of what to expect with the images below.

The ornaments come in four different designs and colours

US and Canadian readers can order these in time for Christmas

Designer Brian Callahan created these decorations

The designs are also available as t-shirts

Liked this? Read these!