The notebook for left-handed creatives

Being left-handed sucks. Whilst it's said to mean that you're more creative, left-handed folk are faced with right-handed everything. When it comes to notepads, for lefties it can often mean ink stains all over your hands and, when you use a notepad every day, that can get pretty annoying.

So, Imborrable decided to do something about it; launching Leftybooks on Kickstarter, a notebook designed especially for left-handed people. "A left-handed person has to adopt an awkward hand posture when holding a pen: Weird angled wrists, bizarre finger positions, or even levitated palms…" they explain.

"We've designed a unique notebook that will enable them to write without any hassle. The Leftybooks contains a slight slant-ruled paper printed in the inside, so you can write with your left hand without running over your own notes."

The notebooks come in a range of styles

The design contains slightly slant-ruled paper

It could be the answer to all your lefty problems

Like this? Read these!