Is this the ultimate 'working' notepad for designers?

You've all got your go-to notepad (usually a Moleskine), where you can scribble down ideas, doodles and inspirations for the projects ahead. However small or insignificant this tool may feel, the humble notepad can actually open doors to new ideas, meaning that the notepad you eventually pick, has to be the right one.

Arjowiggins Graphic has come together with Studio Special to produce a limited edition notepad, that they think, is the ultimate 'working' notepad. Created after extensive research with designers to understand what it was that they really want from their everyday notepad, this limited edition product could be the one you've always been looking for.

"You need to understand the reasons and requirements first, and then the key is knowing how to combine them – a bit like ingredients," explains Studio Special's David Lovelock. "We understood that it was important we stuck to the minimal theme for this notepad. As a designer, the importance of this one is you can make it your own."

