Redesigned book makes reading a shared experience

Reading is often thought of as a very solitary experience. Despite reading aloud, we've never really been able to fully share the experience of reading together. That's all about to change with the brilliantly designed A Book For Two.

Designed by graphic designer, Soofiya Chaudry, A Book for Two aims to take reading away from being a solitary experience and into a format that allows you to share it with someone else. The book is double spined, so you can put it between two readers and share the novel, with the text divided into two parts so you alternate in reading paragraphs out aloud.

The other reader can't see your text and you can't see theirs but occasionally you can when text is set in green, here you both read together. Publishing the final chapter of Jeykll & Hyde for A Book For Two allows the story to truly come to life.

